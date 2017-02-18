UN-OVP tumukod kontra gutom

Nagsanib puwersa ang tanggapan ni Vice President Leni Robredo at United Nation-World Food Programme (WFP) kontra sa gutom.

Ayon sa tanggapan ni Robredo, isang Memorandum of Understanding ang nilagdaan ng Bise Presidente at UN-WFP noong Huwebes ng umaga para pagtulungan ang problema sa malnutrition sa bansa.

“This morning, we signed a memorandum of understanding where WFP committed to fund a program that will review the need for an inter-agency commission for food security and nutrition,” ani Robredo.

“We entered into a MOU with WFP to assist in bringing convergence and combining the efforts of so many agencies of government and the LGUs in seeking solutions to addressing our problems with food security and nutrition,” dagdag pa ng Bise Presidente.

Sa ilalim ng MOU, nangako ang WFP na magbibigay ng US$100,000 para pondohan ang anim na buwang programa at magtatatag ng Inter-Agency Commission for Food Security and Nutrition (IACFSN).