TWIN BOMBINGS ‘DI SET-UP!

Tiniyak ng Malacañang na hindi set-up ang sunud-sunod na pambobomba para gamiting behikulo at rason na magdeklara ng martial law si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ang paniniguro ay ginawa ni presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press briefing kahapon kaugnay ng twin bombings sa Hilongos, Leyte at Aleosan, North Cotabato.

“At this stage, there are no indications regarding that matter,” ayon kay Abella nang tanungin kung ang mga pagsabog ay mga eksenang sinet-up para magdeklara ng martial law si Duterte.

“These are all being considered. For example, the situation in Hilongos, Leyte, these are not areas that have really been subject to threats like bombings, and that’s exactly why it’s all under investigation right now. But these are not indicators that a context is being set up for, let’s say, a declaration of martial law, for example,” paghahayag ni Abella.

Binigyan-diin pa ni Abella na ang magkahiwalay na pagsabog ay “an area of concern, but not alarm.”

“Simply because first and foremost there have been no… nobody has made actual claims about responsibility. Nobody has not taken responsibility for those explositions, so we cannot pinpoint any specific area or person responsible,” dagdag nito.