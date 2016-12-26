Trabaho sa 2017 tiniyak ng DOLE

Tiniyak ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) na mas maraming lokal na trabaho ang malilikha sa susunod na taon na makakatulong sa mga job seekers sa buong bansa.

Ito ang sinabi ni Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III kung saan tutuparin aniya ng pamahalaan na mas maraming trabaho ang malilikha sa taong 2017 at mababawasan ang pag-alis sa bansang ng mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“With the help of our partners we will ultimately work on creating sustainable local jobs to end the cycle of forced migration,” sabi ni Bello.

Kasabay ito ay hiningi na rin ng pamahalaan ang tulong ng labor group na Migrante para sa kaalaman ng mga OFWs sa programa ng gobyerno.

“This government acknowledges the great contribution and unwavering dedication of Migrante in ensuring that the fundamental rights of our overseas Filipino workers and their dignity are upheld. We therefore consider you as a partner of government in looking after the welfare of our modern day heroes while they sacrifice on foreign soil,” dagdag pa ng kalihim.

Aniya, prayoridad ng DOLE ang implementasyon ng OFW welfare and protection programs tulad ng paglilikas sa mga distressed workers sa Saudi Arabia kung saan sa pamamagitan umano ng ‘Bring them Home’ mission, na nagbenepisyo ay nasa mahigit sa 10,000 displaced OFWs na ang naapektuhan ng krisis sa langis sa Gitnang Sila­ngan.