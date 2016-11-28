SSS BIBILI NG SHARES SA TUBIG, KURYENTE

Palalakasin ng Social Security System (SSS) ang representasyon ng publiko sa taas-babang singil ng mga panguna­hing utility services tulad ng kuryente at tubig.

Paano ito gagawin: bumili ng share sa mga pangunahing kumpanya ng kuryente, tubig at iba pang utility services gamit ang pondo ng naturang ahensya.

Ayon kay Social Security Commission Chairman Amado Valdez, maliban sa papasuking investment sa mga government infrastructures, balak din ng komisyon na kumuha ng share o mag-invest ng puhunan sa electricity, water at iba pang basic utilities.

Sa ganitong pamamaraan, magkakaroon umano ng boses o representasyon ang mahigit 33 milyong miyembro ng SSS sa pagdedesisyon ng dagdag singil sa kuyente, tubig at iba pang serbisyo.

Nais ng SSS na mag-‘level up’ ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa mga miyembro at hindi lamang dapat umasa sa ayuda at benepisyo mula sa ahensya.

“SSS should seek to bring this concept of social justice further by maximizing the use of SSS funds to gain representation in corporations involved in basic utilities such as electricity and water. This gives SSS members a louder voice during deliberations on water and power rate hikes, since these have a significant and direct impact on the lives of workers and SSS pensioners,” ani Valdez.