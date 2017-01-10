SPEECH NI MERYL SA GOLDEN GLOBES, TAGOS SA PUSO!

Usap-usapan sa local showbiz, social media, ang tagos sa puso na speech ni Meryl Streep sa ginanap na Golden Globes. Tumanggap nga si Meryl ng Cecil B DeMille Award mula sa Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Sa simula ay ramdam mo na kontrolado niya ang kanyang emosyon, habang pinapalakpakan siya ng mga tao sa paligid.

“You and all of us in this room, really, belong to the most vilified segments in American society right now. Think about it. Hollywood, foreigners, and the press.

“But who are we? And, you know, what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places,” sabi niya sa simula.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and ­foreigners. If you kick ‘em all out, you’ll have ­nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” sabi pa rin niya, na ramdam mo na unti-unti na siyang iiyak.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country ­imitated a disabled reporter — someone he outranked in ­privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it.

“I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to ­humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence,” she said.

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Ang mga pahayag na ‘yon ni Meryl ay ­patungkol nga raw sa bagong presidente ng Amerika na si ­Donald Trump.





Nagsalita rin si Meryl tungkol sa kaibigan niyang si Carrie Fisher, na namatay kamakailan.

“As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia, said to me once: take your broken heart, make it into art.”