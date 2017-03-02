Solusyunan ang kahirapan!

Kung nais ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na magkaroon ng kapaya­paan at umiwas ang mga tao sa paggawa ng krimen tulad ng pagtutulak ng droga, resolbahin ang ugat ng mga problemang ito, resolbahin ang kahirapan.

Ito ang mensahe ni Robredo sa 2017 Global Peace Convention, sa Marriott Hotel sa Pasay City at 13th Community Based Monitoring System (CBMS), Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria sa Ortigas Center kahapon.

Ayon kay Robredo, kaya nagkakaroon ng giyera ay dahil sa kahirapan, injustice, kakulangan ng social at economic service sa bansa na mahalaga aniya sana.

“This is why I urged the President to turn his attention to the real problem. The problem is not drugs. The problem is poverty. The solution is not to kill. The solution is to protect life,” dagdag pa ni Robredo sa mga delegado sa 2017 Global Peace Convention.