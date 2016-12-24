Solons kay PDU30: NEVER AGAIN!

Sinalubong ng ma­tinding batikos ang hirit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na am­yendahan ang Saligang Batas para paya­gan ang pagdedeklara ng Martial Law nang hindi dumadaan sa Kongreso o Korte Suprema.

“We say never again,” deretsong sagot ni Buhay party­list Rep. Lito Atienza dahil natuto na umano ang bansa sa diktatur­yal na pamumuno ni yumaong Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos at hindi na papayag ang taumbayan na manumbalik ang madilim na yugtong ito.

Pumalag din dito si Vice President Leni Robredo na nagsabing, “This is not a battle we will not take sitting down.”

“The threat of a return to Martial Law and one-man-rule is the worst Christmas gift to the Filipino people. As Filipinos, we have demonstrated our courage to stand up and make our voices heard for the sake of protecting our freedom and fighting for the truth,” nakasaad sa statement ni Robredo.

Sa Senado ay isa rin sa unang pumalag si Sen. Grace Poe na nagsabing, “Allowing the President’s declaration of Martial Law without the oversight of Congress or the SC as to its validity is the wrong reason to amend the constitution.”

Sa Kamara, hindi lamang si Atienza ang mabilis na pumalag sa ideya na baguhin ang Konstitusyon para solong magkaroon ng kapangyarihan ang Pangulo na magdeklara ng Martial Law at iitsa-puwera ang Kongreso at Supreme Court (SC).

“The people should be wary of such pronouncement. We should remember that President Duterte was a virtual dictator of Davao for 2 decades where thousands died under questionable circumstances,” pahayag ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, dating sundalo, na nagkomento na ang paraan umano ng pamamalakad sa Davao ang siyang nais dalhin ni Pa­ngulong Duterte sa national level.

“He has that dictatorial tendency. That explains why Duterte keeps on floating the issue of Martial Law and probably the reason why he allowed the burial of Marcos in LNMB to feel the readiness and sentiments if the Filipino people for another Martial Law and a dictator,” dagdag pa ni Alejano.

Paalala naman ni Akbayan partylist Rep. Tom Villarin, hindi ibinoto ng sambayanan si Pangulong Duterte para maging panibagong diktador gaya ng namayapang si Marcos.

Dagdag pa ni Siquijor Rep. Ramon Racamora, bagama’t hawak ni Pa­ngulong Duterte ang supermajority sa Kamara ay walang katiyakan na susuportahan ang ganitong kagustuhan ng Pangulo.





Aniya, naniniwala siyang hindi papayagan ng mga mambabatas ang nais na mangyari na pagdedeklara ng Martial Law ng Pangulo.

“I still have full faith in my fellow solons,” ani Racamora.