Senate media ‘full force’ ang buwelta kay Andanar

Naglabas ng matapang na pahayag kahapon ang organisasyon ng mga mamamahayag na nagkokober sa Senado upang kondenahin si Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Sec. Martin Andanar at ang pahayag nito na namudmod diumano si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV ng tig-US$1,000 sa mga reporter sa press conference kahapon ni retired SPO3 Arthur Lascañas.

“We, broadcast, online, and print journalists covering the Senate strongly protest the unsubstantiated and irresponsible claims made by Press Secretary Martin Andanar that reporters were given as much as $1,000 each to cover the press conference of alleged former Davao Death Squad leader Arthur Lascañas this morning. To our knowledge, no such incident occurred. Such practice is not tolerated among Senate reporters,” anang statement ng Senate Press Corps (SPC).

“We would like to ask the Secretary to prove his allegations as such statements placed our credibi­lity and our respective media entities under a cloud of doubt. Otherwise, we demand a public apology from Secretary Andanar for spreading “fake news”,” dagdag pa ng grupo.