Senador game sa lobby money talks probe pero…

Game si Senador Panfilo Lacson na imbestigahan ang kontrobersiyal na ‘lobby money talks’ na dahilan umano ng pagkalaglag ng nominasyon ni Gina Lopez sa Commission on Appointments (CA) blang kalihim ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Ngunit paglilinaw ni Lacson, kung may mag-iimbestiga, hindi dapat ang Senado o Kamara kundi ang mismong CA.

“Not by the House, not by the Senate but the CA. May problem tayo sa jurisdiction. Ang CA is a distinct body, independent, constitutional ‘yan. And I don’t think the HOR (House of Representatives) has jurisdiction over the CA,” ayon kay Lacson na isa sa mga bumoto kontra kay Lopez.

Suportado rin ni Senador Franklin Drilon ang hakbang na imbestigahan ang sinasabing ‘lobby money talks’ dahil apektado umano dito ang komisyon at bawat miyembro nito.