Satisfaction rating ni VP Leni, bumaba

Lumagapak pero nananatiling “good” ang satisfaction rating ni Vice President Leni Robredo at tatlo pang senior officials ng gobyerno sa fourth quarter survey ngayong 2016 ng Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Ang net satisfaction rating ni VP Leni ay naitala sa +37, mas mababa ng 12 puntos mula sa third quarter survey na +49.

Gayunman, good pa rin ang klasipikasyon ng kanyang net satisfaction rating base sa SWS ratings classification.

“The SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of +70 and above as “excellent”, +50 to +69 as “very good”, +30 to +49 is “good”, +10 to +29 is “moderate”, +9 to -9 is “neutral”, -10 to -29 is “poor”, -30 to -49 is “bad”, -50 to -69 is “very bad”, and -70 and below is “execrable,” nakasaad pa sa ratings classification ng SWS.

Maging ang net satisfaction ratings nina Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, at Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno ay lumagapak ngayong fourth quarter.

Ang fourth quarter net public satisfaction poll ay ginawa ng SWS noong Disyembre 3 to 6 gamit ang face-to-face interviews sa may 1,500 adults sa buong bansa at may +3% sampling error margin.