Sagot ni Miss France sa Miss U, hindi inayos ng translator?

Walang dudang 2016 Miss Universe si Miss France Iris Mittenaere sa katatapos lang na 65th Miss Universe na ginanap sa Mall of Asia Arena itong Lunes.

Pero may konti umanong isyu sa question and answer portion para sa top 3 finalists kunsaan pasok sina Miss Colombia, Miss France, at Miss Haiti.

Ang isyu umano ay ang translator ni Miss France.

English ang tanong, sinalin ito sa French ng translator ni Miss France, ngunit maraming netizens partikular sa Twitter ang umalma dahil hindi umano naisalin sa tama ang naging sagot ng kandidata.

Isa sa nagbigay ng komento ay si Solenn Heusaff, Pinay celebrity at fluent sa French, na ayon sa kanya mas maganda pa ang sagot mismo ni Miss France kaysa sa sinabi ng naging translator nito.

Sa tweet ni Heusaff sinabi nitong, “French translator said: when I missed my first casting. But she really said 1st year of Medicine school.”

“Mas maganda sagot ni Miss France without the interpreter. So she won on her own. Not because of the translation,” tweet pa ni Heusaff.

Ito ang sagot ni Miss France na sinalin ng kanyang translator sa Q&A portion:

“I failed several times in my life, so I thought that I failed the first time that I went out on casting because my name wasn’t on the list. And the very next day, I found that I was [booked]. I think that when you fail, you have to be elevated, and you have to try again and keep going. If tonight, I am not the winner, I will still have the great honor of being one of the three finalists. So I think I may have failed before, but for me this is a great first opportunity.”

Ito naman ang pagkaka-translate ng isa pang Twitter user sa mismong sagot ni Miss France:





“I failed several times in my life. I thought I failed an exam during my first year of medicine school. ‘Cause my name wasn’t on the graduates list. That very afternoon, I went to buy a new medicine book to keep studying. I think when you fail, you have to stand up and to keep going, and we are all able to do so! If tonight I don’t win, I will still keep my smile on tomorrow, ’cause I would be proud to be part of the three finalists. I learned a lot from my failures and finally, I graduated from my courses [in] medicine!”

Oh well, kayo na ang humusga!