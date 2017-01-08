SABAY-SABAY NA ANG UMENTO — DBM

Epektibo Enero 1 ng taong ito, hindi lamang mga pulis at sundalo ang tatanggap ng mas mataas na ‘take home pay’ kundi ang lahat ng regular na kawani ng gobyerno.

Ito ang tiniyak kahapon ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) kung saan ang pokus umano ay ang mapataas ang inuuwing sweldo ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno, hindi lamang ang military and uniformed personnel (MUP) kundi maging ang public sector civilian workers gaya ng mga public school teachers at health workers sa buong bansa.

Kukunin ang pondo para sa dagdag-sahod ng national government agencies mula sa General Appropriations Act (GAA) para sa FY 2017.

Sa mga saklaw naman ng government-owned-and-controlled corporations (GOCCs) at government financial institutions (GFIs), ang pondo ay manggagaling sa kani-kanilang corporate operating budgets.

Ang mga dagdag sahod naman ng LGU personnel ay dudukutin sa LGU funds na awtorisado ng kani-kanilang sanggunian.

“National Budget Circular No. 568 outlines the guidelines, rules, and regulations for the implementation of the second tranche of EO 201 for civilian personnel in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, the Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional Offices, State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and government-owned-and-controlled corporations (GOCCs) covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS), under Republic Act No. 6758,” ayon pa sa inilabas na impormasyon ng DBM sa Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Ang tatanggaping kompensasyon at allowance ay ia-adjust alinsunod sa Executive Order 201. Ang EO No. 201 ay nagkakaloob ng compensation adjustment sa mga empleyado ng gobyerno at dagdag na allowance sa MUP sa apat na tranches.

Ang dagdag-sahod ayon pa sa DBM ay bukod pa sa tinatanggap na mid-year bonus, year-end bonus at performance-based bonus ng mga empleyado ng gobyerno.

Inihalimbawa pa ng DBM ang mga sumusunod na taunang increase.

Para sa Teacher 1, ang annual compensation package ay magi­ging P324,962 habang ang Nurse 1 ay makakatanggap ng P398,822 na na­ngangahulugan din na ang kabuuang kompensasyon ay dodoble kumpara sa private sector counterparts.





“Meanwhile, the MUP are now entitled to a provisional allowance, mid-year and year-end bonus, an enhanced Performance-Based Bonus subject to accomplishment of performance targets, as well as an increase in the hazard pay from P390 to P540 per month. Certain ranks will also receive augmentation in the form of officers’ allowance,” ayon sa DBM.