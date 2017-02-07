ROTC gagawing mandatory sa Grade 11, 12

Nais ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang agarang pagsesertipika ng panukalang batas sa pagbabalik ng Reserved Officers Training Course (ROTC) sa mga paaralan para sa Grade 11 at 12.

Ang impormasyon ay mula sa Facebook post ni Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Piñol itong Martes ng hapon na naging laman ng Cabinet meeting kunsaan inaprubahan ni Duterte ang pagbuhay ng ROTC sa private at public schools, at isusumite ito sa Kongreso at Senado upang agad masertipikahan.

Ang training ay proposal ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana para amiyendahan ang Republic Act 7077 o “Citizen Armed Forces or Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservist Act” at gagawin itong mandato.

“Lorenzana said ROTC instills patriotism, love “of country, moral and spiritual values, respect for human rights and adherence to Constitution,” ayon pa sa impormasyon.