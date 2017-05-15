“Rehashed kasi” – Abella

Rehashed at gawa-gawa lang daw kasi ang impeachment complaint na isinampa ni Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano laban kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, kaya agad itong kinatay sa Kamara.

“The House has declared the impeachment complaint filed by Congressman Gary Alejano against PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) as insufficient in substance; we maintained that it was from rehashed, trumped up charges aimed at undermining the duly constituted government,” komento ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa 42-0 na boto ng mga kongresista na nagbasura sa impeachment.

Sinabi ni Abella na iginagalang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Kongreso bilang isang “co-equal branch of government” at hindi umano nito iniimpluwensiyahan ang mga kongresista.

“The Chief Executive is currently in China to bring more foreign investments in his effort to bring comfortable lives to all Filipinos. The improvement of the welfare of the Filipino people is the paramount consideration,” wika pa ni Abella.