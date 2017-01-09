PRANGKAHAN: Ngayon lang nalaman ni Yasay ang kalbaryo ng kumukuha ng passport

Noong Huwebes lang daw ­nalaman ni Foreign Secretary ­Perfecto Yasay, Jr. ang kalbaryo na dinadanas ng mga kumukuha ng appointment para magpa-renew o kumuha ng bagong passport.

Nalaman niya ito dahil ­sinabi ng kanya asawa na si Cecile ­Joaquin Yasay.

Nalaman din naman ito ni ­Cecile Yasay dahil sa daming reklamo sa Facebook post (sinabi sa kanya ng political consultant na si Malou Tiquia) bilang reaksyon sa ginawa kong post sa kalbaryo na dinadanas ng mga pamangkin ko para magpa-renew ng ­passport dahil bibiyahe sila sa Marso.

Kumukuha kami ng appointment online na siyang ­patakaran ng DFA noon. Mula alas-nuwebe ng gabi ­Miyerkules ­hanggang lampas ng hatinggabi, ulit na naman ng Huwebes ng umaga hanggang hapon, hindi talaga kami ­makakonek. ­Online connection server failure daw. Tumawag kami sa kanilang ­hotline. Walang sumasagot.

Wala namang sinasabi sa kanilang website na ­hindi gumagana ang kanilang server. Kaya try kami lang ng try ­hanggang napuno na kami kaya nag-post na kami sa Twitter at Facebook ng aming dinadanas na kalbaryo.

Ang daming nag-react na ganu’n din nga ang dinadanas. Ano ang ginagawa ng DFA?

Ang unang statement ni Yasay ay nagkuwento ng ­problema ng DFA sa APO (Asian Productivity Organization), ahensya ng pamahalaan na nag-iimprinta ng mga opisyal na papeles ng pamahalaan. Turuan.

Sagot ko: may problema. Anong solusyon n’yo?

Ang hinihingi lang namin sa ngayon ay maglagay kayo ng advisory na huwag na magtiyagang kumuha ng appointment online dahil sira ang aming server. Pumunta na lang sa pinakamalapit na satellite office.

Mahirap ba ‘yan?





Saka sumagot ulit si Yasay. Ito ang sabi niya:

“I was advised by my officials that the appointment ­system of UGEC (United Graphic Expressions Corporation) informs the public about the backlogs and gives them option to choose the most convenient RCO. I am hearing for the first time that there are incessant breakdown or interruptions in internet ­connections which I will address today.”

First time na niya nalaman itong problema. Mabuti lang mga Facebook.

Ito ang buo niyang statement:

“Thank you for all your suggestions on how to improve our passport services at our various consular offices at the DFA. They are important and valuable to us. We will take them into serious consideration. Since day one that we assumed ­office we hit the ground running in trying to address this ­problem, which we continue to do so in earnest. The most serious ­situation is in our head consular offices in ASIANA. We have contained the problem in all our other RCOs and ­satellite ­offices all over the country. As some of you have ­correctly pointed out, our task is not simply to point out a problem but to solve it ­immediately without causing undue difficulties to the public or a disruption of vital services. Thank you for your patience and please continue to provide us with your ­helpful inputs. I was advised by my officials that the appointment ­system of UGEC informs the public about the backlogs and gives them option to choose the most convenient RCO. I am hearing for the first time that there are incessant breakdown or interruptions in internet connections which I will address ­today. I am also checking widespread reports of fixers with ­direct connections from UGEC that sell appointments.”

Tingnan natin sa susunod na araw kung may ginawa nang solusyon sa problema. Iparating kay secretary.

