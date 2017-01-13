PHLPost issues Philippine Chairmanship of the ASEAN Commemorative stamps

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is set to launch the “ASEAN 50, PHILIPPINES 2017”, Philippine Chairmanship of the ASEAN Commemorative stamps in President Rodrigo Duterte’s home city, Davao coinciding with the opening of the ASEAN 2017 commemorative activities on Sunday, January 15.

The government has partnered with different agencies including PHLPost to create a memorable event that will set the tone to this important year-long commitment.

“As a founding member of ASEAN, the Philippines chairmanship and hosting of the ASEAN is a historic and important milestone event as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of this regional organization in 1967”, Postmaster General Joel Otarra said.

The stamps are visual tool that document important people, places and events and serve as excellent primary resources for teaching about the country and its culture.

PHLPost hopes that the postage stamps will spread awareness and educate the public about the ASEAN, giving them basic understanding of what it is and its purpose.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The ASEAN is committed to intensifying community building through enhanced regional cooperation and integration, in particular by establishing an ASEAN Political-Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community as its main pillars.

The “ASEAN 50, PHILIPPINES 2017” Commemorative stamps feature’s the official logo and this year’s theme: “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.”

PHLPost printed 101,000 copies of the stamps, to be sold at P12 each.