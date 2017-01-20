Pero ‘pag mali ka, umatras ka Bongbong!

Handa si Atty. Romeo Macalintal, abogado ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa kinakaharap na election protest, na isurender ang kanyang lisensya bilang abogado oras na mapatunayan ng Marcos camp ang kanilang mga alegasyon tungkol sa Secure Digital (SD) cards ng Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“I believe this is the best and most suitable way to put an end to this controversy and for the entire electorate and the Filipino people to find out who is telling the truth – Marcos or Robredo – regarding the alleged data found on these 13 SD cards,” ani Macalintal.

Nais ni Macalintal na magkaroon ng kasunduan ang magkabilang kampo na kapag hindi napatunayan ng Marcos camp ang kanilang alegasyon ay iaatras na nito ang protesta laban sa kanyang kliyente at magsusurender ng kanilang lisensya ang mga abogado ng dating senador.

“On the other hand, if the verification and examination of these 13 SD cards by the Comelec or concerned agencies proved the existence of such ‘massive fraud’ which favored Robredo and caused the defeat of Marcos, then I am also willing to surrender to the Supreme Court my license to practice law and will withdraw as lawyer of Robredo,” hamon pa ni Macalintal.