PDu30 versus terror groups

Inatasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang puwersa ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na gamitin ang lahat ng ‘available assets’ at ‘weaponry’ nang sa gayon ay madurog ang mga terror group sa bansa.

Nagpasaklolo rin si PDu30 sa China para sa mga kakailanganing sandata sa paglaban sa mga terorista.

“I have also asked the Armed Forces to use all available assets and all the weaponry that’s at our disposal. At I have an urgent message to China to help us kung meron silang mga precision-guided arms, they can give us a loan or…,” sabi ni Duterte sa press conference sa Malacañang kahapon ng madaling-araw.

Sa pagtalakay ni PDu30 sa ongoing military campaign sa Mindanao laban sa Abu Sayyaf Group at Maute group, sinabi nito na si Isnilon Hapilon ng Basilan ang kinikilalang lider ng ISIS-backed organization sa Pilipinas.

“… and (Hapilon) was already given the blessing to be the leader ng ISIS. I don’t know if it covers Malaysia and Indonesia. But he is now the top honcho of the ISIS dito. He is billeted somewhere in Lanao and we have a full time military operation there,” ani Duterte.

Nagpahayag din ng pangamba ang Pangulo sa mga terror group dahil lubhang mapanganib aniya ang mga ito.

“Takot ako sa kanila because historically they use bombs, IED and they did it several times in my city. The latest one was ‘yung sa flea market ‘yung vending doon sa harap ng Ateneo. So that to me would be the more dangerous thing for us. And I have ordered a full-press military operation kasi uulit iyan, uulit iyan. And if they are desperate enough they would resume bombing,” sabi ni Duterte.

Kaya naman aniya kanyang ipinag-utos ang full military operation lalo na sa Lanao para mapigilan ang pambobomba ng mga terorista

“That is why I said to the military and the police, you embargo the place, you contain them in that area alone, Lanao. Sana huwag nang lumabas sa ibang lugar. Diyan na lang tayo magbakbakan,” pagdidiin pa nito.