PDU30: Bigyan n’yo ‘ko ng 3 taon!

Humirit si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng tatlong taon bago mailagay sa ayos ang buhay ng mamamayang Filipino.

Sa talumpati ng Pa­ngulo sa dinaluhang 27th Philippine Orthopedic Association Mid-Year Convention sa Davao City nitong Huwebes ay binigyan-diin ng Pangulo na pagkatapos ng tatlong taon ay masusugpo na ng kanyang administrasyon ang problema sa corruption, kriminalidad at ilegal na droga.

“In the fullness of God’s time. You give me three years and I will be able to stabilize the country. By that time, medyo on deck na tayo for a new phase of our national lives,” bahagi ng talumpati ng Pangulo.

“At this time, it’s quite convoluted itong mga problema natin. But I’m trying to manage somehow to navigate the waters of governance so that I can deliver,” dagdag nito.