PDigong umaming binigyan siya ng pera ni Ramon Ang

Inamin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na binigyan siya ng pera noong panahon ng kampanya ng business titan na si Ramon Ang, presidente at CEO ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC).

“You know very well that nobody really campaigned for me — or are least some. Si Abet, governor. Si Lord at ‘yung a few people who believed in me. Ramon Ang gave me some money. Hindi malaki but hindi rin maliit. But enough to finance one trip there, one trip here.

Wala akong, wala —tanungin ninyo ‘yan silang — you can ask all of them kung naghingi ako or tumanggap ako,” paghahayag ni PDU30 sa Christmas party ng Office of the President nitong Martes ng gabi, Disyembre 20.

Madali aniya silang naging magkaibigan ni Ang dahilan sa pagiging mapagkumbaba nito.

“Alam mo, we became fast friends because alam mo may, ang tao may ano eh. You have a disarming attitude of humility.

Talagang madi-disarm ka, so we became fast friends. Until now. Sabi ko, I would be happy if you would share, break bread with me during our Christmas,” dagdag ni PDU30.