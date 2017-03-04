PANININGIL NG TRAVEL TAX, TERMINAL FEES SA OFWS IPINATITIGIL

Iniutos kahapon ni Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III sa lahat ng airline companies na itigil ang paniningil ng travel tax at terminal fees sa mga ibinebentang tiket ng mga ito para sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Sa kanyang liham na ipi­nadala kay Director General Jim Sydiongco ng Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), iginiit ni Bello na ang mga OFWs ay exempted sa pagbabayad ng travel tax at terminal fees base sa isinasaad sa Presidential Decree No. 1183 at R. A. No.8042, o ang Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipino Act of 1995, as Amended by R. A. No. 100022.

“It has come to my attention that the travel tax and terminal fees are being included in the cost of the airline tickets issued to our OFWs. While some OFWs were refunded of these fees at the airport prior to their departure, most of them, however, were not refunded because of lack of awareness about this privilege or lack of time to process their claim for refund,” sabi ni Bello.

Hiniling din ng kalihim sa CAAP na i-remit ang travel tax at terminal fees na hindi naibalik sa mga OFWs sa Overseas Workers Welfare Admi­nistration (OWWA).

Inatasan din nito ang Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) at OWWA na makipagtulungan sa CAAP at MIAA upang ipa­tupad ang automatic exemption sa mga OFWs sa pagbabayad ng travel tax at terminals.

Ang nasabing kautusan ay ipinadala rin ng DOLE sa mga airline companies.