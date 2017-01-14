PAISTARAN: MAXINE, SUPORTAHAN NA LANG AT ‘WAG LAITIN!

Sa totoo lang, ang hirap ng sitwasyon ni Maxine Medina ngayon. Na kahit sinasabi niyang ‘confident’ na siya at ramdam mong ginagawa niya ang best niya, para maging magandang panlaban ng ‘Pinas sa Miss Universe, medyo hindi pa rin kuntento ang ibang Pinoy sa performance niya, lalo na sa mga interviews na lumalabas.

Marami ang nagsa-suggest na sana ay mag-Tagalog na lang siya. Pero, bakit ba ang ibang dilag mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo, sa mga interviews nila, alam mo naman na hindi pulido ang pagi-English nila, pero hindi sila binibira, ha!

Tili nga ng mga followers ni ­Maxine, sobrang unfair ang mga negatrons, na sarili pa naman nilang kababa­yan ang bumibira sa pambato nila. Pakiusap nga nila, suportahan na lang at ‘wag laitin si Maxine.

Oo nga naman! Hayaan na lang na mag-­focus si Maxine sa laban na ito. ‘Wag na natin ­siyang bigyan ng iisipin pa sa mga nega na ibina­bato sa kanya.

LANGUAGE TRAINER, PUMALAG SA NEGATRONS!

“She’s doing her best to become a better

version of herself!”

Dahil sa kabilaang pamba-bash kay Maxine Medina, ang representative ng Pilipinas sa Miss Universe, tungkol sa kapalpakan umano nitong magsalita ng English, pumalag na ang language trainer ng dalaga.

Si Mark Arthur Payumo Abalos nga ang naghahasa kay Maxine sa pagsasalita o pagharap na rin at pakikipag-usap sa mga tao. At dahil nga sa pamba-bash ng netizens kay ­Maxine, sa mga naglabasang interviews nito sa TV, na sabi ay mali-mali at kulang sa sustansiya, naglabas na nga ng mahabang mensahe ang taong gumagabay sa kanya sa aspetong ito.

Heto ang kanyang post sa Facebook:

“I am writing this post to finally break my silence as one of Maxine’s mentors. When I learned that I’m going to work closely with Miss Universe-Philippines, I knew that there will be setbacks along the way.

“For seven months, we had to meet and spend time together to get things done. We had to work on her personal growth and communication skills simultaneously.

“I feel bad because of the online bashing that is happening at the moment. It is not something new to me but just to give you a different perspective on the matter, my research (Abalos, 2012) on attitudes of Filipino English language learners show that the interpersonal, sociolinguistic and sociocultural contexts have to do with how individuals communicate.





“Situations may be viewed ne­gatively by people who are not completely aware of the process of acquiring and learning a second language in formal and informal learning environments. Larsen-Freeman, Tananu­raksakul and Roh have written on particular aspects of this area of study. You may want to read first before you comment.

“Maxine has improved a lot. She is hardworking and she’s doing her best to become a better version of herself. Please stop comparing her commu­nication skills to previous representatives and candidates.

“We are second language ­speakers of English. Errors are normal. Even first language speakers of English commit mistakes, too. At the end of the day, it’s just a beauty contest. Maxine will still be beautiful. She’ll still be designing interiors. She has a beautiful life ahead. How about you?

“For those who keep on ­sending me messages of “concern” and “support”, I never doubted ­Maxine’s capabilities. As a language and communication practitioner, it is an honor to be given this responsibility. I know that she has what it takes to represent our country.

“I am very lucky to have trained one of the most beautiful persons that I’ve known in this lifetime. In this world full of critics, can we just be supporters instead?

“Mara­ming salamat po. Para sa ba­yan…”