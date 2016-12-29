PAISTARAN: LIZA S., #2 sa ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2016’!

Sino si Jourdan Dunn? Well, siya lang naman ang tinanghal na pinakamagandang babae nga­yong 2016, o #1 lang naman sa ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2016’ ng TC Candler. Ang TC Candler ay…

“A mix of new and nostalgia. The Independent Critics are a d­iverse group of men and w­o­men, young and old, originating from and living in various parts of the world, led by TC Candler, who take the millions of public suggestions each year and narrow the 50,000+ celebrities in the database down to a Top 100.”

Ayon sa Wikipedia, si Jourdan S­heri­se Dunn ay pinanganak nung August 3, 1990, at isa siyang English f­ashion model.

“She was discovered in Hammersmith Primark in 2006 and signed to Storm Mo­del Management in London shortly thereafter. She began appearing on international runways in early 2007. In February 2008, she was the first black model to walk a Prada runway in over a decade.

“In April 2014, it was announced that Dunn was signed as the new face of Maybelline New York. As of July 2014, she was declared an icon by models.com.

“In 2014, Forbe lis­ted Dunn in their top-earning models list, estimated to have earned $4 million in one year. She was the first black British model to make the list.

“She appeared on the February cover of British Vogue in 2015, becoming the first solo black model to grace the cover in 12 years.

“Dunn is a part of a small elite group of modern day models considered to be this generation’s supermodels.”

Pero siyempre, para sa ating mga Pinoy, keber lang tayo kay Jourdan Dunn, dahil mas interesado tayong malaman, kung sino ang next na pinakamaganda sa kanya, at `yun ay si Liza Soberano.

Para sa atin, winner na winner na nga si Liza, at isang napakalaking achievement na `yon, na ma­ging #2 si Liza, sa libu-libong Pinay na pinagpi­lian, na nagtataglay ng pinakamagandang mukha sa mundo.

Heto nga ang top 10…





#10Alia Bhatt, #9Alicia Vikander, #8Tzuyu, #7Camilla Belle, #6Satomi Ishihara, #5Thylane Blondeau, #4Golshifteh Farahani, #3Nana, #2Liza Soberano, #1Jourdan Dunn.

Sabi ng TC Candler sa video na ni-release nila na makikita sa YouTube…

Mula sa 196 countries, 7.4 Billion People, 3,750,000,000 Women, 85,000 Female Celebrities,

100 Faces, Just One Winner…

Paano nga ba napipili ang mga winners?

Ayon sa TC Candler, pinipili ang winners sa pamamagitan ng…

“…leaving a comment here on our Facebook Page… or by following us and tweeting on Twitter (https://twitter.com/tccandler)… or by following us and tagging us on Instagram (https://instagram.com/tccandler/) or by going to the website (www.tccandler.com) and leaving a message… or via email, which you can find on the site too.”

Bukod kay Marian, pasok din daw sina Rhian Ramos – #52, Kathryn Bernardo #69.

Sina Michelle Pfeiffer 1990, Natalie Portman 2008, Emma Watson 2011, Marion Cotillard 2013, ang ilan sa mga nanalo na sa pakontes na ito.