P5B PORK KAY CONGRESSMAN!

Kinatay ng administrasyong Duterte ang calamity fund ngayong taon upang mabigyan ng bilyun-bilyong pisong pork barrel fund ang mga kongresista, ayon sa isang senador.

Natuklasan ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na base sa 2017 General Appropriations Act (GAA) na pinirmahan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Disyembre, tinapyasan nito ng P21.5 bilyon ang P37.2 bilyong calamity fund ngayong taon para mabigyan ng pork barrel fund ang mga kongresista.

Ilan sa nakinabang sa pork barrel fund mula sa calamity fund ay ang walong kongresista na nagmamay-ari sa P8.3 bilyong pork barrel fund na isiniksik sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“During the budget plenary debates, the ARMM congressmen came to see me to plead their case. Inabot nga kami ng 10 p.m. sa office ko explaining in so many words, thus – ‘buti nga daw sila, tig-P1.5 bilyon lang na projects, ‘yung iba raw mga congressmen abot ng tig-P5 bilyon’,” paglalahad ni Lacson.

“Change is coming? Maybe, pero it’s pork allocations changing hands from LP congressmen to those from Mindanao,” litanya ng senador.

Matatandaan na ipinatanggal ito ni Lacson at inilipat sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED) upang malibre sa tuition fee ang mga nag-aaral sa State Universities and Colleges (SUCs).

Bagama’t nanatili ang P8 bilyon sa CHED, naibalik din ang P8 bilyon ng walong congressman nang kunin ang pondo ng calamity fund.

Naalala pa ni Lacson nang makiusap sa kanya ang mga kongresista na ibalik ang tinapyas na P8 bilyon sa DPWH.

Maging ang mga senador, mayroon ding tig-P300 milyong pork barrel fund ngayong taon maliban sa kanya at sina Senate Majority Leader Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III at Sen. Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan.

“At least two of my colleagues commented in the lounge during session suspensions, ‘Sobra naman sila… tayo ngang mga senador, tig-P300-M lang’…,” ani Lacson.





Aniya, parang niloloko tuloy ng mga mambabatas at ng administrasyon ang taumbayan dahil kahit pinatay na ng Supreme Court ang pork barrel system noong 2013, ibinalik naman ito ngayong administrasyong Duterte.

“There is no saying here that those who identified their projects in the 2017 national budget, both from the Senate and the House would get commissions from contractors. What I’m trying to say is, Filipinos are made to believe that PDAF is dead after the SC ruling in 2013. I am not stupid. Filipinos are not stupid. They are just resigned, I think. After all these years that I and my staff scrutinize the budget books year in and year out, I know pork when I see it,” diin ni Lacson.

Ang ikinalulungkot ni Lacson, sa calamity fund pa kinuha ang pork barrel fund ng mga kongresista gayung marami pa ngang biktima ng nagdaang bagyo ang nangangailangan ng tulong.

“What is unfortunate is that with massive devastations brought by recent calamities starting with Pablo, Yolanda, Karen, Lawin, Nina, to name some, most of the victims might be left to fend for themselves instead of getting sufficient assistance from the government,” ani Lacson.

“Yolanda for example still needs at least P100 billion to fully recover. As then PARR, I recommended a funding of Php167.8 billion and up to now, looking at the annual budget being appropriated for that purpose since 2014, the amount has been a trickle in the bucket compared to the total budget required,” komento ng senador na dating nagsilbing presidential assistant for rehabilitation and recovery(PARR).

Habang hinihimay ni Lacson ang isiningit pa ring ‘pork’ ng mga kongresista, tinitiyak naman kahapon ni Communications Sec. Martin Andanar na bantay-sarado diumano mismo ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat ng ahensya laban sa katiwalian.

“Lahat po ng ahensiya ay tinututukan ng Pangulo. Kaya nga iyong ating tanggapan, itong Presidential Communications Operations Office, kasama po iyong opisina ni CabSec (Cabinet Secretary) Jun Evasco at tayo po ay nakikipagtulungan sa pamamagitan ng 8888 na ating programa para doon magsumbong ang taumbayan,” ani Andanar.