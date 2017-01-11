P1K PENSION HIKE, LARGA NA!

Pinirmahan na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang P1,000 pension hike kada buwan ng lahat ng pensyunadong miyembro ng Social Security System (SSS). Ang kapalit, magdadagdag ng singil sa kontribusyon ng mga aktibong miyembro na awtomatikong binabawas sa sweldo at nire-remit ng mga employers, kasama ang katapat na hulog ng huli.

“The President has approved a P1,000 pension hike this month; with a corresponding 1.5% contribution hike in May 2017 and an increase in monthly salary credit to P20,000 from P16,000,” ayon kay presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa media briefing sa Malacañang kahapon ng hapon.

“Even with the thousand peso increase, the fund life will continue until 2040 by May 2017 when the contribution rate and increase in monthly salary credit is implemented. By May 2017, a 1.5 contribution rate increase will be implemented or 12.5 percent from the current 11 percent contribution rate. In peso value, the additional total contribution will range from P15 to P740 equally shared by employer and employee. The proper perspective is to view SSS as a long-term savings and not as an expense and actively paying SSS members after all enjoys benefits, specifically six benefits and loan privileges,” sabi ni Abella.

May mga hakbangin aniyang ilalatag para masigurong may sapat na pondo ang SSS sa gitna ng pension hike.

Ang unang P1,000 na dagdag sa pensyon ay matatanggap sa susunod na buwan (Pebrero 2017), ayon naman kay SSS President Emmanuel Dooc.

“Next month, one month lang po ang hinihingi namin kasi may re-computation po ng konti one month is the most. February we can effect the payment of the additional pension increase,” paghahayag ni Dooc.

“Lahat ng miyembro ay kasama nitong pagtaas ng kontribusyon base sa kanilang monthly salary credit (pati ang voluntary contribution) if we will increase it to 12.5% we want to implement it by May this year,” ani Dooc sabay paliwanag na kailangan ding aprubahan ng Pangulo ang dagdag kontribusyon.

Pero lumilitaw na hindi one-time ang 1.5% increase sa kontribusyon dahil magpapatuloy ang pagtaas taun-taon,

“The pension fund needs to gradually raise its contribution rates from 11 percent to 17 percent by 2020, and once it reaches that figure, SSS president and chief executive Emmanuel Dooc is suggesting to index that against inflation,” anang ulat ng ABS-CBN.

Sinabi naman ni SSS Chairman Amado Valdez na may kaakibat na responsibilidad ang SSS pension hike.





“We projected the next P1,000 in 2022 but if we are able to implement and get favorable results baka hindi na aabot ng 2022, baka 2019 pa lang ay will be able to comply with the next P1,000,” sabi ni Valdez.