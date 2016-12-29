Oust plot vs Duterte itinanggi

Itinanggi ng United States Embassy sa Maynila ang umano’y plano ni dating Ambassador Philip Goldberg na patalsikin sa posisyon si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Sa inilabas na kalatas ng US Embassy, tahasang pinabulaanan nito na may ‘blueprint’ na nakahanda laban kay Duterte.

“As Secretary (John) Kerry said in his meeting with President Duterte in July, the United States respects the sovereignty of the Philippines and the democratic choices made by the Philippine people in selecting their leaders,” sa kalatas ni US Embassy Press Attaché Molly Koscina.

Tugon ito ng US official sa artikulong lumabas sa Manila Times na nagsasabing si Goldberg ang nasa likod ng “blueprint to undermine Duterte” na magagamit para makatulong sa pagpapatalsik kay Pangulong Duterte sa posisyon nito.


