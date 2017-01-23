Online police clearance at health certificate sa QC

Gagawin nang ­online processing ang pagkuha ng police clearance at health certificate sa ­Quezon City.

Ito ay matapos aprubahan sa City Council ng QC government ang dalawang resolusyon na gawing online ang application at document verification system sa mga pangunahing requirements sa pagkuha ng trabaho at negosyo tulad ng police clearance at health clearance.

Alinsunod sa nasabing resolution, aatasan ang Quezon City Police District (QCPD) at Quezon City Health Department (QCHD) na makipag-ugnayan sa QC Information Technology Development Office (QCITDO) para sa mas high-tech na pagse­serbisyo.

Naniniwala si Councilor Alexis Herrera, principal author ng naturang resolution na malaking ginhawa sa mga taga-Quezon City oras na maipatupad ang online application/validation ng police clearance at health certificate.

“Traditionally, processing time for securing a police clearance and health clearance takes about 1 to 2 days, pero kapag naipa­tupad na itong online service in just one click sa computer or even smart phones makakapag-apply ka na sa clearances,” wika ni Herrera.