Nourishing Your Wellness

Proper nutrition is among the pillars of wellness. Along with having regular exercise and getting adequate rest every day, the quality of your nutrition, defined by what and how much you eat, contributes to your overall health. If you eat in moderation, and make sure to have whole grains daily, fruit and vegetables in every meal, while eating only lean protein and/or seafood, you’ll likely have access to all the vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Eating healthy is a lifestyle change. It involves planning-out your daily menus so that your diet both has balance and variety. And ultimately, it involves sourcing fresh, quality ingredients that are packed with key vitamins and minerals. Of these nutrients, the following are most essential: Vitamins A, C, D E, K, and the Vitamin B complex composed of riboflavin, niacin, thiamine, folate, B12, B6, pantothenic acid and biotin. Together, they help the body heal, self-cleanse, and function at its peak.

But what if you don’t always have access to fresh ingredients and healthy food? How will you get the vitamins and minerals that contribute to everyday wellness? Thankfully, Generika Drugstore offers food supplements, the quality and affordable Nutrawell nutraceuticals that’s exclusively available at Generika. Each nutraceutical product can provide you with your daily requirement of essential nutrients while supporting your overall health.

If you don’t get enough green leafy vegetables or citrus fruits in your diet, then you may need regular doses of Nutrawell Sodium Ascorbate, a non-acidic ascorbic acid preparation. Taking this nutraceutical ensures you get enough Vitamin C – a powerful antioxidant that helps metabolize proteins, absorb iron, regenerate other antioxidants in the body such as Vitamin E, while helping the body boost its energy level and immune strength.

A lack of variety in the fruits and vegetables you eat may lead you to not having enough Vitamin A. But with Nutrawell Lutein with Beta-Carotene Plus, your body will have the Vitamin A, Lutein, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Zinc, and Selenium it requires. Having enough of these nutrients helps prevent macular degeneration and the formation of cataracts. They boost eye health, assist in healthy bone growth, and even support the immune system.

If you’re looking to enhance your total skin health, you’ll find regular intakes of Nutrawell Collagen with Astaxanthin and Hyaluronic Acid beneficial. As Generika Drugstore’s latest age-management innovation, it is fortified with Elastin, Biotin, L-Cysteine, and Vitamin C. This powder drink rejuvenates skin firmness and radiance, while helping the body repair, and slow-down signs of aging. Given the synergy between the drink’s components, it helps the skin resist the harmful effects of UV rays while also lightening its complexion.

Should you have special health conditions, additional nutritional support may be needed. Nutrawell Ampalaya Plus Banaba and Luyang Dilaw may be helpful if you have high blood sugar and/or cholesterol. Each capsule contains powdered Ampalaya, Banaba, and Turmeric whose combined effects control cholesterol, insulin, and blood sugar.

With Nutrawell nutraceuticals, you can boost and maintain your overall wellness every day. Acting as your nutritional support, it allows you to get the vitamins and minerals you need. Combined with a healthy diet plus regular exercise, you can surely achieve a fit and happy life.

