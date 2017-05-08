Napoles inabsuwelto ng CA

Inabsuwelto ng Court of Appeals (CA) ang pork barrel scam queen na si Janet Lim Napoles kaugnay sa kasong illegal detention na isinampa ng whistleblower na si Benhur Luy.

Sa desisyon ng CA 12th Division na pinonente ni Associate Justice Normandie Pizarro, binaliktad nito ang April 2015 decision ni Judge Elmo Almeda ng Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 150 na naglabas ng hatol kay Napoles ng habambuhay na pagkabilanggo.

Ayon sa desisyon ng appellate court, nabigo ang prosekusyon na i-establish ang mabigat na kaso laban kay Napoles.

“The prosecution has not discharged its burden of proof in establishing the commission of the crime charged.It failed to prove that Benhur was forced or involuntarily brought and confined in Bahay ni San Jose by the accused-appellant. Wherefore, the appeal is granted. The accused is aquitted based on reasonable doubt. She is ordered to be immediately released from detention unless she is confined for any other lawful cause,” ayon sa desisyon ng CA.

Bukod kay Justice Pizarro, sumang-ayon din sa desisyon ang dalawang miyembro ng CA 12th Division na sina Associate Justices Samuel Gaerlan at Jhosep Lopez.

Giit ng korte, tungkulin nilang busisiin ang mga ebidensya ng prosekusyon upang masiguro na walang inosenteng tao ang makukulong sa maling paratang.

Bagama’t napawalang-sala si Napoles sa illegal detention case, mananatili pa rin ito sa Correctional Institution for Women sa Mandaluyong City dahil sa kasong plunder kaugnay sa kasong pork barrel scam.