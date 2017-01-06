Nalito lang si Sen. Lacson!

Todo ang tanggi ng chairman ng House committee on appropriations sa alegasyon ni Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson na tadtad ng pork barrel ang 2017 national budget kung saan isang kongresista na hindi pinangalanan ang mayroong P5 billion.

Sa statement na inilabas kahapon ng chairman ng nasabing komite na si Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, sinabi nito na malamang na nalilito si Lacson nang sabihin nito na tadtad ng pork barrel ang national budget na nagkakahalaga ng P3.35 trillion.

“That’s not true. There is no pork barrel. There is no PDAF (Priority Development Assistance Fund) in the budget. There are no post-enactment projects in the budget. You will only see specific line-item projects that have been identified by different agencies and departments of government. I think that Senator Lacson is confused about this issue,” ani Nograles.

Ayon sa mambabatas, dumaan sa mahigpit na ebalwasyon ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang lahat ng proyekto bago isinapinal ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) na siyang isinumite sa Kamara.

“From its inception the projects and programs have been itemized and spelled out clearly and specifically. From the House all the way to the Senate the DBM monitors every movement of the budget process to ensure there is no violation of the SC decision against pork barrel,” depensa ni Nograles.

Dumaan din umano sa matinding pagsusuri ng mga mambabatas ang nasabing pondo sa mga isinagawang pagdinig ng nasabing komite kaya imposible umanong hindi ito nalaman ng ibang mambabatas.