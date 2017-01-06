Mocha ipinagtanggol sa MTRCB

Walang nakikitang dahilan ang Malacañang para hindi italagang board member ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ang singer, dancer, blogger na si Mocha Uson.

“Mocha is an artist. She is one of the biggest artists that we have in the country. She’s been in the show business world for more than a decade. She’s one of the biggest bloggers that we have in the Philippines, very influential,” paghahayag ni Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar patungkol kay Uson sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Nauna rito ay inanunsyo ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang pagtatalaga ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kay Uson sa MTRCB.

Ang appointment ni Uson ay kinumpirma rin ni MTRCB chairperson Toto Villareal na nagsabing nasa ahensya na ang appointment papers ni Uson.

“The MTRCB received recently a copy of Ms. Uson’s appointment letter signed by the President; but she has yet to assume office in the agency,” ayon sa MTRCB chair.

Si Mocha ay kilalang supporter ni Duterte at naunang itinalagang ambassadress sa katatapos na 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Naniniwala naman si Senate Majority Leader Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III na ‘good choice’ si Mocha sa MTRCB.

“Good choice for the job. She abounds with common sense and has a good pulse of the public. She will do a lot better than some people I know,” ayon kay Sotto sa isang text message.