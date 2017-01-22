Miss U bets romp in Davao

Miss Universe pre-pageant road tour reached a climactic conclusion Thursday night as 29 contestants duked it out in a spectacular fashion show at a jampacked SMX Convention Center in Lanang district, Davao City.

In a stirring show of extraordinary competitiveness, the delegates from across the globe donned colorful native Filipino dresses designed by couturier Rene Salud in collaboration with local designers in a presentation called “Mindanao Tapestry.”

“We just got a sneak preview of what’s to come on the big day at MOA in Manila,” said Undersecretary Kat de Castro, of the Department of Tourism.

Thousands of cheering crowd at the SM mall area welcomed the Miss Universe entourage that earlier visited the Eden’s Garden for the last leg of a series of ancillary events outside Metro Manila, just over a week until the 65th Miss Universe coronation on January 30 .

“Fascinating, charming, delightful are not enough words to describe seeing these beauty titlists of different nationalities wear authentic clothing made of hand-woven fabric by natives from Davao, Zamboanga, Caraga, Socksargen and Maguindanao,” said De Castro.