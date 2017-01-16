MISS COLOMBIA UMANI NG BATIKOS SA PINOY NETIZENS!

Matitinding batikos agad at gusto na ngang pauwiin, ng ibang Pinoy netizens si Miss Colombia, Colombia Andrea Tovar, dahil sa nag­labasang video, na kung saan ay tila hindi nagustuhan ng Colombian beauty queen ang ‘complimentary o welcome food o gift’ ng hotel na tinuluyan nito dito sa ‘Pinas.

Makikita sa Instagram account ng @pageantho­logy101 ang video, na kung saan ay hindi nga raw nagustuhan ni Miss Colombia ang naturang ‘gift’, na nag­lalaman ng chocolates, prutas at kung anu-ano pang sweets.

Ang tingin ng marami, nakakataba raw ang mga pagkain na ‘yon, na ayaw na ayaw mangyari ni Miss Colombia. At hindi raw nagustuhan ng mga netizens ang tono ng pagsasalita ni Miss Colombia, sa kung paano ito nag-react nu’ng makita ang complimentary gift na ‘yon.

Tila kabaligtaran naman sa naging reaksiyon ni Miss Brazil, na nagpasalamat pa talaga sa mga natanggap niya.

Heto ang iba’t ibang reaksiyon sa naturang video:

“@andylourena: Miss Brazil, beautiful outside and inside as well!”

“@elyna_skye: Miss brazil knows how to appreciate a gift…good attitude…”

“@tyronerayreyes: Feel bad for @andreatov learn the right behavior like Brazil, Venezuela and Indonesia!”

“@unodostres.champion: Mahiya po sya sa SM pala nanggaling. Gusto ata isang mall ang ibigay para ma appreciate nya!”

“@aikaaaj@unodostres.champion: Wala ata kasi ganyan sa kanila.”





“@dmpanganiban27: Nakakahiya tuloy syang bigyan ng regalo kasi maarte si atey!”

“@passingtime1000: So sad… Philiponos are the nicest fans. Not nice at all!”

“@edanra23: Wala kc sa kanila ‘yan!”

“@explorer_doc: Lumabas ang tunay na asal, kung ‘di mo gusto Andrea wag mong kunin, pero ‘yun magbigay ka negatibong puna ay di maganda ‘yun!”

“@mavibenavides: Terrible!”

“@elyna_skye: Maarte…weley yen…weleng me­gende kende mekhe.”

“@elyna_skye: One thing is for sure pumunta sya sa pageant para mag-criticize o mag-inarte. Bakit di na lang bumili ng sariling pagkain nya”

“@ianmargarieth: Mga besh na mga Pinoy huwag awayin pls… kelangan natin masungkit ang korona para kay Max. Nakasalalay manok natin dito kaya ipakita natin ang kagandahang asal hehehe. Habang nasa po­der natin para lang sa bayan at sa korona mga besh!”

“@reignmia: Feeling diva, what a bitchy attitude Tovar!”

“@chester_geraga: She doesn’t want to get fat okay? I’m pretty sure she will eat it after the pageant.”

“@billcarreon: Well that’s good that she’s really showing her true color a big B will always be! She felt that she’s the most prettiest girl and with a bad attitude she can’t contained it big B!”

“@plmgoldies: You may watch how Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar being so rude in her statements. @jonasofmercator@piawurtzbach @missuniverse@65thmissuniverse!”

“@acfarob@chester_geraga: So insulting the host nation and Mexicans have what to do with getting fat? Last I checked….fruits are good for you…”

“@igeerome: Attitude! Make this known to all or send her Home already. Hahahaha!”

JOKE LANG ‘YON, AT ‘WAG I-BULLY SI ANDREA!

Anyway, heto pa ang isang post ng @pageantho­logy101:

“Regrettable statements by Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar regarding a complimentary gift from the hotel. This video has been circulated online and suggests that she is being ungrateful on gifts by the hotel. Many consider it offensive and racist statement. She has apologized!”

Pero siyempre, may mga Pinoy pa rin na nagtanggol kay Andrea, na para sa kanila ay biro nga lang daw ‘yon at hindi dapat seryosohin.

“@dextoi: I don’t know what @bellagabriella17 is saying. We Filipinos are very sweet and we love Andrea. We know she didn’t mean anything wrong her slang was misconstrued as bad language but she is sorry. This Bella Gabriella is spreading hate we should report her :-(“

“@poshpice@deerdaar: She make an Instagram story saying “estas porquerias deliciosas” refering to the candies that the hotel give her…But the fact is that it was just for fun so it gets out of context, that’s why ­everyone is bullying her…You can see that “porque­rias” in Colombia can also means candies #porquerias.”

“@dhadaarchie: Wag na mag-bash. Sa tingin niyo gagawin niya talaga yun alam naman niya na social media yun. Nagjo-joke lang sila. Pati siya… normal na tao pa din sila. Wag namn sana ipakita na ang sasama ng ibang Pinoy!”