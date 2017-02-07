May natuwa, may pumuna sa mga obispo

Kung mayroong pumalakpak sa pastoral letter ng Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) na binasa sa mga misa noong Linggo, mayroon namang pumuna.

“This is a necessary development that should help remind the public that killing is not a solution to the country’s problems.

Complimented by an initiative of several priests to conce­lebrate a mass in support of families of victims of extra-judicial killings, this stance reinvigorate our efforts to temper the madness and violence driving the government’s campaign against drugs,” reaksyon ni Akbayan partylist Rep. Tom Villarin kahapon.

Pero si Senate President Koko Pimentel, nagpahiwatig na mahalaga pa ring mabigyan ng tamang espasyo ang “separation of church and state”.

“The CBCP members being citizens of the Republic can also comment pero let’s keep church and state separate, but not totally airtight separate against from each other… let’s give the government some leeway to run the government,” ayon pa kay Pimentel.

Naniniwala naman si Sen. Panfilo Lacson na ang pagsasalita ng CBCP ay patunay na ring umiiral ang demok­rasya sa bansa.

“That’s healthy for democracy. Kasi kung lahat naman tatahimik walang magsasalita hindi rin maganda,” ayon kay Lacson.

Suportado naman ni Sen. Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangi­linan ang paninindigan ng CBCP.