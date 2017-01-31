MAXINE, PANALO PA RIN SA PINOY!

Bagama’t hindi nanalo, nagbunyi pa rin ang sambayanang Filipino sa naabot na tagumpay nang pambato ng bansa sa katatapos na Miss Universe pageant na si Maxine Medina na kasama sa napiling Top 6.

“Our warmest congratulations to Maxine Medina for making it to the Top 6 of the Miss Universe pageant!,” mensahe pa ni Vice President Leni Robredo kahapon.

Nakoronahan bilang Miss Universe 2016 si Ms. France Iris Mittenaere mula sa 86 kandidata na naglaban-laban sa nasabing korona.

“As Bb. Pilipinas-Universe, she continues to be an inspiration to Filipinos whose inner beauty, strength, and confidence shine in every situation,” dagdag pa ni Robredo.

Idinaan naman sa Twitter ang pagbati ng mga senador kay Maxine.

“Congratulations to Maxine Medina for her stellar performance in the Miss Universe competition. Landing in the top 6 of a prestigious pageant is a feat in itself. She has conducted herself with utmost grace and charm, and that makes her a winner in our hearts,” ani Sen. Grace Poe.

“It’s OK Ms. Philippines. I am certain you did your best. That’s all that matters. Congratulations pa rin for a job well done!” tweet naman ni Sen. Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan.

“Mabuhay ang Gandang Pinay! Congrats Maxine Medina for making the semis!” komento naman ni Sen. JV Ejercito.

Nagpahayag din ng pasasalamat si Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara sa maayos na pagganap ng tungkulin ni 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach na ipinasa na ang korona sa nanalong Miss Universe na si Miss France Iris Mittenaere.

“Goodjob #MaxineMedina and #missUniverse @PiaWurtzbach!!” tweet ni Angara.





Panalo pa rin!

Bagama’t nabigo si Maxine Medina na makuha ang korona sa Miss Universe, itinuturing pa rin ng mga mambabatas na nanalo ang mga Filipino dahil naipakilala muli ang ganda ng bansa sa buong mundo.

Ito ang tinuran ng ilang mambabatas sa Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso kung saan nakoronahan bilang Miss Universe si Iris Mattenaere ng France bilang ika-65th Miss Universe.

“No matter what the results of the pageant, the Filipino is the winner. I’m proud of what Maxine has accomplished and even prouder of the filipino organizers of Miss Universe. Congratulations Philippines! Let’s continue to let the world see how beautiful our country is. The show goes on beyond miss universe,” ani Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas.

“We are proud of her,” ayon naman kay Quezon City Rep. Winston Castelo na sinegunduhan naman ni Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo na umayon din na panalo ang Pilipinas dahil dito ginawa ang pageant.

Greetings mula sa Palasyo

Samantala, binati rin ng Malacañang ang pambato ng Pilipinas na si Maria Mika Maxine Medina na nakapasok sa Top 6.

“We likewise congratulate Maria Mika Maxine Medina for making it to the Top 6. She represented the Philippines well in the international scene,” base pa sa mensahe ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.