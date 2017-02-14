Masugid na Duterte supporter, pinuwesto sa DSWD

Isang masugid na tagasuporta ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang itinalaga bilang assistant secretary ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Si Lorraine Marie Badoy ay isa sa solidong supporter ng Pangulo sa social media. Ang appointment ni Badoy ay kinumpirma kahapon ni DSWD Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

“We are happy to confirm news that Dr. Badoy will be joining us in the DSWD. She will be focal person of the Office of the Secretary in implementing the medicine assistance to drug dependents undergoing rehabilitation,” anang kalihim.

Nabatid na si Badoy ay isang doctor of medicine at tumutulong sa mga pamilyang nabiktima ng super bagyong Yolanda.