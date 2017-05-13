Malacañang nataranta sa taning ng UN

Agad nagpatawag ng pulong ang Human Rights Committee ng Palasyo ng Malacañang para pag-usapan ang inilabas na report United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC) hinggil sa kondisyon ng human rights violations sa bansa dahil sa drug war.

Ayon kay Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, agarang magpupulong ang mga concerned government officials para talakayin ang recommendation ng UNHRC.

Binigyan ng hanggang Setyembre ngayog taon ang Duterte administration para sagutin ang ulat ng UNHRC na inilabas noong Mayo 11.

“In the report of the official delegation as a response to the draft, it said that we will be convening the Presidential Human Rights Committee and discuss the recommendations and invite all other competent groups to consider the recommendations by the UN,” pahayag ni Panelo sa panayam ng CNN Philippines.

Ang Human Rights Committee ng gobyerno ay binubuo nina Panelo, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, chairperson, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Acting Interior and Local Government Secretary Catalino Cuy, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia at National Anti-Poverty Commission Lead Convenor Liza Maza.

“First, we already extended an invitation for her to come to the Philippines. I don’t think the conditions imposed by the President would compromise that because what the President said is that, ‘After you finish with your investigation, let me just ask you questions regarding your investigation.’ I don’t think that would be compromised because that would be after the termination of her investigation,” ani Panelo.