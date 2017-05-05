Malacañang, nabulaga sa UN rapporteur

Halatang nabulaga ang Palasyo ng Malacañang sa biglang pagsulpot sa bansa ng UN Special Rapporteur para imbestigahan ang mga kaso ng extrajudicial killings at pagdami ng mga napapatay sa ilalim ng kampanyang war on drugs ng Duterte administration.

Nagpahayag ng labis na pagkadismaya si Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella sa hindi pag-abiso sa gobyerno ni UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard na narito ngayon sa bansa.

Sinabi ni Abella na malinaw na hindi interesado si Callamard makuha ang totoong datos o “objective perspective” sa mga isyung pokus ng kanyang trabaho.

“We are aware that Dr. Callamard is currently in the Philippines and we are disappointed that, in not contacting our government in advance of this visit, she has sent a clear signal that she is not interested in getting an objective perspective on the issues that are the focus of her responsibility,” ani Abella.

Giit ni Abella, noon pang September 26, 2016 nagpadala ang gobyerno ng imbitasyon kay Callamard para sa imbestigasyon hinggil sa drug war ngi Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, subalit tumanggi ito sa imbitasyon ng Malacañang .

Sa kabila umano ng ipinakitang respeto kay Callamard bilang isang propesyunal, binalewala pa rin nito ang mga protocols lalo na ang koordinasyon at abiso sa gobyerno sa kanyang pagdating.

“That assessment has been reinforced by the fact that Dr. Callamard has arrived in the Philippines in a manner that circumvents all recognized United Nations protocols for such visits and, more importantly, at the very time our government has a senior-level delegation traveling to Geneva to meet with officials of the Office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights as part of the 3rd Cycle of the Universal Period Review of the Philippines and the issue of human rights,” dagdag pa ng tagapagsalita.