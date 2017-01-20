MAINE, MEGA-TILI AT KILIG SA ‘REGALO’ NG COLDPLAY FRONTMAN!

Nagkaroon ng ‘fangirl’ moment si Maine Mendoza noong makatanggap siya ng isang pambihirang regalo mula sa kanyang paboritong foreign singer na si Chris Martin, ang frontman ng British band na Coldplay.

Nakatanggap nga si Maine ng isang handwritten message, isang love button at video message mula mismo kay Chris Martin!

Hindi nag-atubiling i-post agad ni Maine ang mga regalong ito sa kanyang ­Instagram account noong nakaraang ­January 18.

“Okay, this has got to be one of the most PRECIOUS gifts I have ever ­received in my entire life.

“Uhm no biggie, just a fan ­message and a love button from Chris ­Martin. OH MY GOOOOOOD!!!!!” post pa ni Maine na ikinatuwa ng kanyang ­milyung-milyong followers sa IG.

Pinadala nga raw ang handwritten message at love button sa pamamagitan ng kaibigan ni Maine na si Mel. Nagka­taon na nakasabay ng friend ni Maine sa isang flight si Chris Martin.

Kuwento pa ni Maine:

“A friend, Ms. Mel, got them for me when Chris flew with them at Etihad. She asked Chris if he could write a simple message to one of his ­biggest Filipino fans – me!

“He willingly granted the request; he ­immediately grabbed the airline’s dining menu and wrote his short message in it (fun fact: he sat in the same seat as me when I flew to Morocco) I was also told that Chris voluntarily gave the love button – that he wears all the time – to the flight ­attendant (Ms. Mel’s friend) and asked her to hand it to ME.

“Grabe hindi ko keri, I have never felt this special. Lol! Chris Martin might not know me at all but daaamn this is definitely #fangirlinggoals.





“Oh and I also got a video greet from him! Pero ito nalang ang ishi-share ko. Tee hee! Anyway, I am so so so so soooo happy!

“Thank you very much Ms. Mel for this ­wondeeeerful surprise! This is priceless! ????????????”

Noong nakaraang August 2016 ay nanood si Maine ng ­Coldplay concert sa Los Angeles, California.