LOLO’T LOLA NGANGA ULET!

“Iba ‘yung candidate Duterte sa President Duterte. When you see that all over, even worldwide iba ‘yung candidate Trump versus President Trump ‘no. May naipapangako ka na, pagka natingnan mo ‘yung datos hindi pala pwede.”

Ganito ipinagtanggol kahapon ni Budget Sec. Benjamin Diokno si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kasabay ng tila tuluyang paglusaw sa pag-asa na pipirmahan ng Pangulo ang P2,000 pension hike sa Social Security System (SSS) na muling ipinasa ng Kongreso matapos na unang i-veto ni da­ting Pangulong Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III.

Paliwanag ni Diokno, iba ang lagay noong panahon ng kampanya at ngayong Presidente na si Duterte.

May mga bagay aniya na kapag sinuri at pinag-aralan ang mga datos ay sadyang hindi talaga uubra.

“Well, ako, hindi naman ako pulitiko, but I know that there is President Duterte and there is President… President Duterte ‘yung tala­gang…Iba ‘yung candidate Duterte sa President Duterte. When you see that all over, even worldwide iba ‘yung candidate Trump versus President Trump ‘no. May naipapangako ka na pagka natingnan mo ‘yung datos hindi pala pwede. So ‘yun, ‘yung doon ako nanggagaling ‘no,” paliwanag ni Diok­no sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Sinabi ng kalihim na sinisikap nitong maglatag ng balanseng rekomendasyon patungkol sa usapin na inaasahan nitong magiging katanggap-tanggap sa bawat isa.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Diokno na ‘unfair’ na ipasa kay Pangulong Duterte ang komplikadong problema ng SSS pension hike.

“To me, it’s unfair to give the problem to him. In fact, it’s unfair for Congress to have passed that law, which, as you know, (former) President (Noynoy) Aquino vetoed. It should not have reached the President’s desk. The Board of Trustees should have exercised leadership and say, ‘no, we cannot do it unless we do the following things,’ okay,” ani Diokno.

Dapat problemahin ito ng SSS

Marami namang paraan batay sa kalihim para mag-multiply ang pondo ng SSS.

“…and there are many things like they can increase the collection efficiency. I understand some corporations have been indebted to SSS, maybe they could call on them, right. But you know, when you pass the buck and give it to the President, that to me is unfair for the President, okay,” sabi ni Diokno.





“You know, there are many things that they can do, right. You know, I sympathize with the pension funds right now. As you know, the interest rates are so low, it’s difficult to make money, right. Can you imagine, many years ago the interest rate was around 10%, right? Now, the interest rates would be around maybe 3, 4%. It’s difficult to make money so they have to maybe economize or they have to be prudent, et cetera,” dagdag nito.

Inihayag ng hepe ng DBM na pwedeng isangguni pabalik ni Pa­ngulong Duterte sa SSS Board of Trustees ang problema para ang mga ito ang maghagilap ng solusyon.

“He can give it back and say, ‘look, I appointed you there to solve the problem, okay. Come up with a solution’…If I were the President, I would do that, okay. I appointed you there specifically to come up with a solution. You manage a private fund, okay. Manage a private fund,” giit ni Diokno.

Tax reform bago contribution hike

Kung mangyayari naman umano na itulak ang pagdadagdag ng SSS contribution ng mga miyembro bilang solusyon sa problema, inirerekomenda ni Diokno na mauna munang ipatupad ang ipinopormang tax reform para madagdagan ang ‘take home pay’ ng mga manggagawa bago lakihan ang kinakaltas na hulog sa SSS.

“It is to me unfair for us to call on everybody to give, to increase the pension of a few, okay. You know, our tax system is such that even the jobless, those who don’t have jobs, they pay taxes, value added tax, right? So why should you burden them to give benefits to a private pension system, okay. So if I’m asked that’s my position,” dagdag na paliwanag ng kalihim.