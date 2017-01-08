//translate language//end translate language

Dapat ibigay sa lahat ang free tuition fee sa mga State Universities and Colleges (SUCs).

Ito ang iginiit ni Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago kasabay ng pagkondena sa ginawang aksyon ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte na “conditional implementation” ang pagpapatupad ng Republic Act No. 10924 o 2017 General Appropriations Act batay na rin sa nakasaad sa kanyang veto message.

Ayon kay Elago, malinaw sa nakasaad sa Special Provision No. 1 para sa 2017 Budget ng SUCs sa ilalim ng RA 10924 na “starting the first semester of SY 2017 – SY 2018, no tuition fee shall be collected from undergraduate students,” kaya naman inaprubahan umano ang pagbibigay ng P8.3 bilyon sa 2017 para sa nasabing hakbang.

Dismayado ang kongresista sa veto message ni Pangulong Duterte dahil nagmistula umano nitong hinarang ang tunay na intensyon ng pagbibigay ng libreng tuition fee.

“Yet as with all new programs, there is a need to safeguard the proper implementation of the provision of free tuition fee. It is important to underscore that we must still give priority to financially disadvantaged but academically able students…Accordingly, the CHED and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) shall issue necessary guidelines which shall include, among others, the standards and procedure for entitlement and availment of free tuition by students of SUCs as well as proper mechanism for the SUCs to tap the Higher Education Support Fund,” nakasaad sa veto message ng Pangulo.

Nangangamba si Elago na ang kautusan ni Pangulong Duterte sa CHED at DBM na bumalangkas ng guidelines ay magiging daan pa para mas marami ang hindi makakuha ng libreng tuition fee.