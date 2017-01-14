‘Let’s welcome & protect Miss U guests’ -Teo

Public vigilance, as well as adequate law enforcement, will ensure security in the Philippines’ hosting of the upcoming Miss Universe activities leading to the January 30main event at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

“Let’s make sure that our guests, the delegates and Miss Universe Organization (MUO) staff, are secure and safe. It’s all part of the whole experience of Filipino hospitality that we have a great opportunity to show to the world… the universe, rather,” said Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo.

Teo yesterday said people’s awareness and cooperation in maintaining peace and order will be critical, even as she noted that the Philippine National Police (PNP) has not monitored any direct threat to security in the conduct of pre-pageant events and the coronation day.

“We are not actually doing anything out of the ordinary, which is being ourselves and being joyful in the company of newfound friends from across the globe. If you notice anything unusual in terms of security, report to the PNP hotline at once,” added Teo.

The DOT head spoke at the sidelines of welcoming activities on the working State visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City.

Meanwhile, the security cluster comprised of top PNP officials convened at the Conrad Hotel today. Also present in the meeting is MUO President Paula Shugart and DOT Assistant Secretary Ricky Alegre. The group tackled the security plans for the ancillary events leading to the grand coronation day.

“The target is zero incidence. All the security preparations are in place” said Alegre.

After the meeting, Shugart was quoted as saying, “We are very happy, this is definitely beyond our expectations’.

At least 85 Miss Universe delegates have arrived in Manila, along with MUO production staff, for the extravaganza of activities at tourist destinations.

DOT officials, led by Undersecretary Kat De Castro will join the first group of Miss Universe candidates in the first pre-pageant production sponsored by Solar TV at Shangri-la Boracay Resort & Spa.





“We are on a roll as almost all of the 87 Miss Universe hopefuls have arrived to experience the genuine Filipino hospitality for two weeks on the road to the big night, and we are welcoming them with the generosity of our private sponsors and no added expense on the part of the taxpayers,” De Castro said.

She assured Metro Manila residents there will be no road closures throughout the Miss Universe events that would worsen vehicular traffic than what it already is.

De Castro also took exception to claims that the competition is designed to “objectify” women and that the country’s hosting aims to hide its perennial social ills, such as massive poverty.

“It is a great honor for the Filipino nation to host the Miss Universe competition, which celebrates the physical beauty, the talent and the humanitarian side of women.

It has for 65 years given the opportunity for them to voice out and carry out their respective advocacies on human condition,” De Castro said. De Castro stressed that the Philippines has produced three Miss Universe titlists, whom the Filipinos will be proud of, namely Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973) and reigning 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.