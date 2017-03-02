LBC Hong Kong launches free 6-month storage promo for stripe bags

LBC gives OFWs in Hong Kong more reasons to send their packages. OFWs can use their storage facility to store their stripe bags for a period of 6 months — for free, the longest storage promo for stripe bags in Hong Kong. This makes it easier for them to save up on gifts and “pasalubong.” LBC can pick up packages straight from their doorsteps — absolutely no charges! On top of this, customers can also avail of packing discounts at various LBC Hong Kong branches. A small box costs P210, a medium box for P350, and a large box is at P500. The Stripe Bag Free 6-Month Storage promo is available until November 30, 2017.

LBC is the Philippines’ market leader in retail and corporate courier & cargo, money remittance, and logistics services. With a growing network of over 6,400 branches, hubs & warehouses, partners, and agents in over 30 countries, LBC is committed to moving lives, businesses, and communities and delivering smiles around the world. Listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange through LBC Express Holdings, Inc., LBC aims to deliver value to all of its stakeholders, as it has for over 60 years. Founded in 1945 as a brokerage and air cargo agent, LBC pioneered time-sensitive cargo delivery and 24-hour door-to-door delivery in the Philippines.

Today, it is the most trusted logistics brand of the Global Filipino.