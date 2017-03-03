‘Laudato Si’ Garden of Native Trees: Groundbreaking ceremonies at CHSM

Faced with the magnitude of ecological destruction and imbalance taking place in our time, we are constantly challenged by our faith to use and harness our creativity and ingenuity to heal our wounded Earth and rebuild our relationship with the whole of God’s creation.

The Laudato Si Garden of Native Trees project spearheaded by Ms. Imelda P. Sarmiento, College of the Holy Spirit Manila (CHSM) alumna and environmental advocate, is an inspiration from the encyclical of Pope Francis entitled, “Laudato Si” (Praise be to You), a call to care for our common home — Mother Earth. The garden is one of the school’s concrete responses to mitigate the impacts of climate change to our country, which is one among the most vulnerable nations to this crisis. It also expresses the Congregation’s and the School’s desire for communion with Mother Earth, “a sublime communion which fills us with a sacred, affectionate and humble respect.” With the threat of extinction of our native trees, it is imperative to educate and bring back to the collective consciousness of our people, especially the youth, the importance of our native trees.