LABAN! — DE LIMA

“I will fight this out for as long as I can. They can never break my spirit.”

Ito ang matapang pa ring reaksyon ni Sen. Leila de Lima matapos na isampa kahapon ng Department of Justice (DOJ) ang tatlong magkakahiwalay na drug-related cases sa Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court laban sa senadora.

Giit ng senadora, malinaw namang ito’y simpleng political persecution at paglapastangan sa katotohanan at hustisya.

“This is travesty of truth and justice. Plain and simple political persecution,” giit ni De Lima.

Ngunit sa kabila nito, ay lalaban umano siya hangga’t kaya niya at hindi siya matitinag.

Kung matatandaan ay sinabi ng senadora na handang-handa na siya sa nakaambang pag-aresto sa kanya at sa katuna­yan naka-empake na ang dadalhin niyang gamit.

Sinabi na rin noon ng senadora na hindi naman maipagkakaila na atat na atat na umano si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na makita siyang nakakulong.

Kaya naman minamadali na umano ang pagre­solba sa kanyang kaso ng DOJ sa kabila ng pagkuwestyon niya sa hurisdiksyon ng DOJ para hawakan ang kanyang kaso.

First political detainee ng Duterte gov’t

“I have long prepared myself to be the first political prisoner under this regime, because the criminal charges and prosecution are nothing less than a politically motivated act by the Duterte regime to clamp down on any vocal opposition against its support for a policy of EJK in dealing with suspected criminal,” ayon pa kay De Lima.

Dagdag pa nito, “If the loss of my freedom is the price I have to pay for standing up against the butchery of the Duterte regime, then it is a price I am willing to pay, but they are mistaken if they think the fight ends here. It has only begun.”





“Perhaps my looming imprisonment based on false charge filed against me by the DOJ while Janet Napoles release is being supported by the OSG is the wake-up call that our country needs. Change has, indeed, come and it has come to devour our sense of justice and morality – where right is turned to wrong and wrong is made right,” bahagi pa ng reaksyon ng senadora.