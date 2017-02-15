Laban-bawing P2B aid sa Surigao victims, trending

Uminit sa social media ang tila laban-bawi na anunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa P2 bilyong tulong para sa mga biktima ng 6.7 magnitude na lindol sa Surigao del Norte.

Kaya naman todo-paliwanag na naman ang mga taga-Malacañang. Gayunpaman, tila hindi nagkakapareho ng esplika sina Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Sec. Martin Andanar at presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

“The essence of the statement is not the P2 billion but that the essence of the statement is that he will release the monies and the funds to supply the needs of those affected by the earthquake victims,” ani Abella.

“I will release a little money, so please use it carefully, especially for those who lost their lives or to those who lost their properties or lives. Is P2 billion enough? I don’t think you can use all of that,” dagdag pa nito.

Pero sa isang pa­nayam sa radyo, sinabi ni Andanar na, “Iyong P2 billion, ang sinabi, itong P2 billion okay na ba? Ito iyong binanggit ni Presidente, when he was talking in the context of mining problem, na pag naisara ito manga­ngailangan ng trabaho iyong tao.”