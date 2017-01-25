KCCP naglabas ng statement sa pagkamatay ni Ick-joo

Sa sinapit ng Korean na si Jee Ick-joo matapos na madukot at mapaslang, naglabas ng statement ang Korean Chamber of Commerce Philippines (KCCP) hinggil dito.

Sa pagkamatay ni Ick-joo naging pangunahing suspek ang pulis na si SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel, dating nakatalaga sa Anti-Illegal Drugs.

Bunsod nito, nagalit ang publiko sa nangyari sa naturang Korean national maging ang mga kababayan nito kaya naglabas ng pahayag ang KCCP:

“As an organization that protects the interest and promote the Philippines as an investment hub for Korean businessmen, we are very shocked and sadden to hear one innocent Korean businessman became a victim of heinous crime committed by a group led by high ranking police officers, which were supposed to protect the safety and welfare of each individual here in the Philippines.

“We strongly condemned any kind of violence and unjust treatment not only to Korean businessmen but also to 120,000 Koreans residing here (in) the Philippines.

“We request upon the Philippine Authorities to comprehensively conduct proper investigation to find all those involved and responsible for this heinous crime that must be brought to justice.

“In South Korea, we strongly protect the welfare and respect almost 50,000 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW); we expect and hope that the Philippine Authorities’ doubled efforts to prevent this kind of incident to happen again and to assure the safety and welfare of Koreans here in the Philippines.”