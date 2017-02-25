Justice not vengeance

Sa gitna ng nangyaya­ring kaguluhan sa bansa at ang pagkakakulong kay Senador Leila de Lima, nag-alay ng dasal ang Simbahang Katolika para mangibabaw ang hustisya at hindi ang paghihiganti.

“We turn to God in fervent prayer to heal our land. We beg the Lord to pour forth upon us the passion not for vengeance but for justice. We humbly pray to the Lord who called Himself the Truth to set our hearts aflame for the truth, the truth that sets all of us free,” sa inilabas na pastoral letter ni Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, pangulo ng Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“Let all who have been charged be accor­ded their fair day in the court of laws. As we deplore what is wrong, let us always allow the reign of charity to prevail in imitation of Christ in whose heart was a special love for those whom all else rejected. Mercy without justice is weakness. Justice without love is tyranny,” dagdag pa nito.

Tinawag pa nito na ‘unchristian’ ang sinuman na natutuwa sa paghihirap ng isang indibiduwal.

“It is unchristian to find secret pleasure in the sufferings of others. May we recognize in ourselves the awful power of sin and our need for God’s help! We need the Lord even more now! I pray for the healing of our land and for the reign of harmony,” dasal na ni Villegas.

Sa kabilang dako, umapela ang Palasyo ng Malacañang sa Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) na paniwalaan na ang hustisya ay isisilbi kay Senador Leila de Lima na inaresto dahil sa kaso sa droga.

“The court has established probable cause therefore, let us keep our faith in the judicial system. The moral arc is long but it always bends towards justice,” paliwa­nag ni Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella kaya dapat sundin ang batas.

Sinabi pa ni Abella na umaksyon lamang ang Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court sa kaso ni De Lima.