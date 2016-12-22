PDU30 sa Espinosa killing

I believe in the police!

By
182

Muling binigyan-diin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na pinaniniwalaan pa rin nito ang mga pulis kaugnay sa insidente ng pagkakapatay ng mayor ng Albuera, Leyte na si Rolando Espinosa Sr.

“Kaya ‘yung doon sa Albuera sabi na talagang ni-rubout. But I was asked by media, I said, I believe in the police. It might be ridiculous to you but still the police, akin iyan.

I am their Chief. They are under the DILG. And DILG is under me. Sabi ko paniwalaan ko ‘yung istorya nila. Hindi kasi rubout kaya pinasok sa mga — So the NBI investigated.

I allowed them to investigate… and they said it was a rubout. Sabi ko, fine,” giit ni PDU30 sa Christmas party ng Office of the President nitong Martes ng gabi, Disyembre 20.

Sinabi pa ni Pangulong Duterte na suportado nito ang mga pulis kahit saan ito makarating, kahit pa husgado.

“You know if I was really something into, ‘di sabihin ko na sana sa NBI na sundan mo na lang ‘yung istorya ng pulis. But I did not. I said okay, fine. As far as I am concerned, it was duty connected. Sabi ko sa kanila may isang nagtanong sa akin, pare.

Sabi niya, who do you know? You should be concerned of the ‘yung pinatay. Naku. Kaya I support the police. The trial, eh di bale na ninyo, you go to trial but I will protect them,” pagdidiin ni Duterte.


loading...
loading...
  • bheb43

    naniniwala ako kahit sa kakayahan ng pangulo

  • milaoz12

    hindi naman kasi gagawa ng mga kasamaan yan

  • kier Luis

    mag tiwala tayo sa ating leader na magiging maayos din ang lahat,maganda ang ginagwa ni digong para sa ating bayan.

  • cathY

    alam naman ni digong ang ginagwa nya.tiwala na lang ang ibigay natin sknya.

  • casmut casmut

    Kaya nga Pogi kong narinig mo yong pahayag ni Motabato na kapag na aprob na ang bitay papaya syang mabitay sa kondisyon na si PDU30 ang unanga isalang.

  • laiann

    buo pa rin ang tiwala nya saating mga kapulisan

    • matana

      tama ka dyan kaya nga naniniwala pa rin sya sa kanila

    • matana

      eeee

  • Fred Lomeda

    Kapag kriminal ang nakapatay ng biktima the laws give him all protection like, due process, innocent until proven guilty, human rights, miranda rights etc. etc. Bakit kapag pulis ang nakapatay MURDERER agad at SIBAK agad sa pwesto?

  • Alexandra (diwata)

    nkakabilib tlaga ang pangulo tunay na matapng at hindi nagpapatinag.

  • Cass_anton

    kasi naman mabubuti ang mga pulis!

  • Pogi

    DU30 adik rin sa pain killers… tapos galit siya sa mga adik.. dapat kasama siya sa listahan ng mga adik.

  • Juan De La Cruz Jr.

    sipsip pa more sayad sa pwet ng pulis at baka itumba ka dahil adiktus ka sa fentanyl at baka mag coup ang mga yan dahil sa mga kapalpakan mo.