Muling binigyan-diin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na pinaniniwalaan pa rin nito ang mga pulis kaugnay sa insidente ng pagkakapatay ng mayor ng Albuera, Leyte na si Rolando Espinosa Sr.

“Kaya ‘yung doon sa Albuera sabi na talagang ni-rubout. But I was asked by media, I said, I believe in the police. It might be ridiculous to you but still the police, akin iyan.

I am their Chief. They are under the DILG. And DILG is under me. Sabi ko paniwalaan ko ‘yung istorya nila. Hindi kasi rubout kaya pinasok sa mga — So the NBI investigated.

I allowed them to investigate… and they said it was a rubout. Sabi ko, fine,” giit ni PDU30 sa Christmas party ng Office of the President nitong Martes ng gabi, Disyembre 20.

Sinabi pa ni Pangulong Duterte na suportado nito ang mga pulis kahit saan ito makarating, kahit pa husgado.

“You know if I was really something into, ‘di sabihin ko na sana sa NBI na sundan mo na lang ‘yung istorya ng pulis. But I did not. I said okay, fine. As far as I am concerned, it was duty connected. Sabi ko sa kanila may isang nagtanong sa akin, pare.

Sabi niya, who do you know? You should be concerned of the ‘yung pinatay. Naku. Kaya I support the police. The trial, eh di bale na ninyo, you go to trial but I will protect them,” pagdidiin ni Duterte.