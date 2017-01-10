Horn over-confident vs Pacquiao

Sobra ang kumpiyan­sang nararamdaman ni undefeated welterweight boxer Jeff Horn (16-0-1, 11 KOs) na magi­ging ‘overnight superstar’ siya sa sandaling talunin si WBO world champion Manny Pacquiao, kahit hindi pa man pinal ang binabanggit na sagupaan.

May pag-uusap na hinggil sa Pacquiao vs Horn na magaganap umano sa Abril 23 (Abril 22 sa USA), mula sa Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

Inaasahan ni Horn ang may 50,000 supporters na pupuno umano sa venue para suportahan ang kanyang laban.

Ginagawa naman ni Top Rank’s CEO Bob Arum ang lahat para ma-finalize ang laban sa pakikipag-usap kay Dean Lo­nergan ng Duco Events, na noong nakaraang buwan ay nagkasundong maging co-promoter ni Horn.

Tutungo si Lonergan sa Los Angeles sa Martes para makipag-usap kay Arum, sa pagtatangkang isara ang April fight deal.

Dahil dito, excited na excited na si Horn na makalaban ang aniya’y isa sa dahilan kung ba­kit siya naging boksingero.

Nagsimula daw niyang­ hangaan si Pacquiao nang idemolis si Oscar De La Hoya noong 2008.

“Pacquiao’s a fighter­ I’ve always looked up to. He was one of the reasons I got into boxing. I always loved the way he moved and the way he fought. He absolutely destroyed De La Hoya when I saw him the first time. I thought ‘wow’. I didn’t really follow boxing then but I was amazed by him. It’s incredible that I could soon be fighting him here in this huge stadium,” kuwento ni Horn.

Ayon kay Horn, sanay na sanay siyang lumaban sa maliliit (height) na boksingero.

“This is a dream come true,’’ lahad ni Horn sa Courier Mail. “And it’s a fight I can definitely win. Manny is a lot shorter than me and I fight well against guys who are shorter than me and who are coming forward. I’ve got youth on my side. He’s 38, I’m 28. He’s got the experience but I think he’s slipped a bit. He’s still got very good movement and skills but he has dropped form just slightly and that means a lot at the top level.’’



